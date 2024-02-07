Advertisement

After years of anticipation, the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set to take place on 22nd January. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will witness the presence of numerous dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Public Holiday in UP on 22 January

In light of the historic event, many states, including Uttar Pradesh, have declared January 22nd a public holiday. A circular issued by the government confirms this decision. Notably, there are indications that banks in Uttar Pradesh will also observe a holiday on this day.

Bank Holidays in Uttar Pradesh

If banks in Uttar Pradesh remain closed on January 22nd (Monday), it will result in a shortened working week for banks, with operations resuming on January 23rd and 24th. This follows a nationwide bank holiday on January 21st, coinciding with Sunday.

Four Consecutive Days of Bank Holidays

The festivities surrounding the Ram Mandir inauguration are not the only reason for bank closures. January 25th marks a bank holiday in observance of the birthday of Hazrat Mohammad Ali. Subsequently, banks will remain closed on January 26th, Republic Day.

The sequence continues with the regular fourth Saturday bank holiday on January 27th and a Sunday on January 28th. In total, banks will be closed for four consecutive days, from January 25th to January 28th.

Banking Alternatives During Holidays

With frequent bank holidays, individuals may encounter challenges in completing banking transactions. To mitigate inconveniences, online facilities are recommended.

People can utilize ATMs for cash withdrawals and resort to UPI, Net Banking, or Mobile Banking for fund transfers. Mobile and internet banking services will remain operational during this period.