Basant Panchami 2024: Saraswati Puja Date, Timings, Muhurat and More - Details Inside
Basant Panchami, is one of the prominent Hindu festivals celebrated nationwide, know more about Saraswati puja timings and muhurat on this day
Basant Panchami, is one of the prominent Hindu festivals celebrated nationwide. This festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Saraswati.
Basant Panchami muhurat falls on the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha every year. This year the auspicious festival falls on February 14, 2024.
Celebration includes
Kite Flying: At the arrival of springs people celebrate the occasion with kite flying competitions.
Bhog: Special traditional dishes, like laddoos, Halwas and Kheers are offered to goddess Saraswati.
Puja Rituals
Devotees rise early, cleanse themselves with a bath, and adorn themselves in yellow attire, symbolizing their purity and devotion. Chanting of various mantras dedicated to Goddess Saraswati takes place as devotees seek her blessings.
Basant Panchami 2024: Date and Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
Commencement of Panchami Tithi: February 13, 2024 - 02:41 PM
Saraswati Puja Timing: February 14, 2024 - 06:17 AM to 12:01 PM
Conclusion of Panchami Tithi: February 14, 2024 - 12:09 PM
Significance
The rituals performed during Basant Panchami are believed to bring good luck and success in academic pursuits and creative endeavors all with blessing Goddess Saraswati.
