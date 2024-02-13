English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 21:57 IST

Basant Panchami 2024: Saraswati Puja Date, Timings, Muhurat and More - Details Inside

Basant Panchami, is one of the prominent Hindu festivals celebrated nationwide, know more about Saraswati puja timings and muhurat on this day

Digital Desk
Basant Panchami 2024
Basant Panchami 2024 | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Basant Panchami, is one of the prominent Hindu festivals celebrated nationwide. This festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Saraswati.  

Basant Panchami muhurat falls on the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha every year. This year the auspicious festival falls on February 14, 2024. 

Advertisement

Celebration includes 

Kite Flying: At the arrival of springs people celebrate the occasion with kite flying competitions.  

Advertisement

Bhog: Special traditional dishes, like laddoos, Halwas and Kheers are offered to goddess Saraswati. 

Puja Rituals 

Advertisement

Devotees rise early, cleanse themselves with a bath, and adorn themselves in yellow attire, symbolizing their purity and devotion. Chanting of various mantras dedicated to Goddess Saraswati takes place as devotees seek her blessings. 

Basant Panchami 2024: Date and Timings (Shubh Muhurat) 

Advertisement

Commencement of Panchami Tithi: February 13, 2024 - 02:41 PM  

Saraswati Puja Timing: February 14, 2024 - 06:17 AM to 12:01 PM 

Advertisement

Conclusion of Panchami Tithi: February 14, 2024 - 12:09 PM  

Significance 

Advertisement

The rituals performed during Basant Panchami are believed to bring good luck and success in academic pursuits and creative endeavors all with blessing Goddess Saraswati. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 21:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

4 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

6 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

8 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

8 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

8 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

a day ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

a day ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

a day ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

a day ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

a day ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

a day ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

a day ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

a day ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

a day ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Upcoming Akshay Kumar Films Releasing in 2024

    Web Stories17 minutes ago

  2. Protesting Farmers Put March on Hold; To Resume Demonstration Tomorrow

    India News27 minutes ago

  3. Hrithik-Deepika's Controversy-Ridden Fighter To Make Digital Debut Soon?

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  4. UEFA Champions League LIVE Streaming: Know all live streaming details

    Sports 28 minutes ago

  5. Goa Murder Case: Police Say Suchana Seth Shows No Sign of Mental Illness

    India News32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement