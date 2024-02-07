English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 17:32 IST

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Everything You Need To Know Is Here

This event is taking place at the Pragati Maidan in Delhi. It will attend domestic manufacturers with international participants across 47 countries.

Garvit Parashar
All About Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
All About Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

India is hosting its first Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, which is happening from February 1 to February 3 at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. This event is aimed at highlighting the growing Indian automobile industry, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be there. Apart from the domestic manufacturers, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will also host participants from 47 countries across the globe.

All About Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024:

In this article, we have gathered all the relevant information that you need about the Bharat Global Expo 2024.

Dates of the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024:

The Bharat Mobility Auto Expo 2024 is happening from February 1 to February 3.

Venue of the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024:

This event is taking place at the newly built Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 Tickets:

You can get the tickets for the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 from the website: https://bharat-mobility.com/visitor-registration.

The visitors can register for the individual conferences in which they are interested, while some of the conferences can only be attended by invitation. Some may charge a registration or entry fee.

Advertisement

Exhibitors for the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024:

There are a variety of OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) taking part in this event. Manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Kia India, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India, and others. Along with this, many component makers, battery and storage companies, tire manufacturers, steel manufacturers, tech companies, and growing startup companies will be there.

Advertisement

Highlights of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024:

The 2024 Global Mobility Expo is going to provide a platform for more than 800 exhibitors, and approximately 50 overseas players will be here to represent the mobility value chain. Moreover, it will be a good opportunity for networking between the buyer and the seller, which can help foster the bond.

Advertisement

This event will host 20 conferences in these three days and will discuss topics like automotive, covering new-age aftermarket components, battery manufacturing, electrification, ADAS, urban mobility, and many more. This Global Expo 2024 will also showcase vehicles of the future, cutting-edge automotive technologies, electric vehicle batteries and charging technology, alternate powertrains, urban mobility solutions, and connected and autonomous technologies.

Amazing Facts About the Indian Automotive Industry

  • The largest economy in the world (2023)
  • 3rd Largest Passenger Vehicle Market in the World
  • 2nd largest two-wheeler market in the world
  • The largest three-wheeler manufacturer in the world
  • 2nd largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world
  • 3rd largest heavy truck (commercial vehicle) manufacturer in the world
  • 4th largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in the world
  • The Indian automotive industry has a value of 151 billion dollars.

 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 17:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  2. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News25 minutes ago

  3. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News26 minutes ago

  4. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News31 minutes ago

  5. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement