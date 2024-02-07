Advertisement

India is hosting its first Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, which is happening from February 1 to February 3 at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. This event is aimed at highlighting the growing Indian automobile industry, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be there. Apart from the domestic manufacturers, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will also host participants from 47 countries across the globe.

All About Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024:

In this article, we have gathered all the relevant information that you need about the Bharat Global Expo 2024.

Dates of the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024:

The Bharat Mobility Auto Expo 2024 is happening from February 1 to February 3.

Venue of the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024:

This event is taking place at the newly built Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 Tickets:

You can get the tickets for the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 from the website: https://bharat-mobility.com/visitor-registration.

The visitors can register for the individual conferences in which they are interested, while some of the conferences can only be attended by invitation. Some may charge a registration or entry fee.

Exhibitors for the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024:

There are a variety of OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) taking part in this event. Manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Kia India, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India, and others. Along with this, many component makers, battery and storage companies, tire manufacturers, steel manufacturers, tech companies, and growing startup companies will be there.

Highlights of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024:

The 2024 Global Mobility Expo is going to provide a platform for more than 800 exhibitors, and approximately 50 overseas players will be here to represent the mobility value chain. Moreover, it will be a good opportunity for networking between the buyer and the seller, which can help foster the bond.

This event will host 20 conferences in these three days and will discuss topics like automotive, covering new-age aftermarket components, battery manufacturing, electrification, ADAS, urban mobility, and many more. This Global Expo 2024 will also showcase vehicles of the future, cutting-edge automotive technologies, electric vehicle batteries and charging technology, alternate powertrains, urban mobility solutions, and connected and autonomous technologies.

Amazing Facts About the Indian Automotive Industry

The largest economy in the world (2023)

3rd Largest Passenger Vehicle Market in the World

2nd largest two-wheeler market in the world

The largest three-wheeler manufacturer in the world

2nd largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world

3rd largest heavy truck (commercial vehicle) manufacturer in the world

4th largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in the world

The Indian automotive industry has a value of 151 billion dollars.