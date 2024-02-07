Bigger Than Buckingham: Gujarat's Laxmi Vilas Palace Takes Center Stage in Global World

Advertisement

In the heart of Gujarat, the Laxmi Vilas Palace stands as an incredible piece of architecture of the rich history of the Gaekwads of Baroda. This vast estate, owned by the Gaekwad family, has now earned the title of the world's largest private residence, surpassing even the renowned Buckingham Palace in England.

The palace is large as 3,04,92,000 square feet. In charge of this huge place are HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and his wife Radhika Raje Gaekwad. They are helping the Gaekwad family move forward into modern times. Taking care of this massive home adds a new and modern chapter to its already interesting history.

According to Housing.com, Buckingham Palace spans 828,821 square feet, making the Laxmi Vilas Palace an unparalleled architectural marvel. Even Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, known as the world's most expensive home with an estimated value of Rs 20,000 crore, is overshadowed by the sheer size of the Laxmi Vilas Palace. Antilia covers an area of 48,780 square feet, just a fraction of the vast space embraced by the Gaekwad's residence.

As news of this accomplishment spread on Instagram, netizens flooded the comments with awe. One user wrote, "The Royal Maratha Family." Another added, "And here I thought my 2000 sq ft house was challenging to manage and too big." A third commented, "I'm pretty sure they have a house tour every week to memorize the map."