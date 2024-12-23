Byculla zoo to remain open on Wednesday on account of Christmas: BMC | Image: X/file

Mumbai: The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo and Botanical Garden, popularly known as Ranibaug or Byculla Zoo, will remain open for the public on Wednesday on account of Christmas, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

In a release issued on Monday, the civic body said the zoo is generally shut on Wednesdays but will remain open on the day this week to allow people to visit keeping in mind the Christmas holiday.

"As per a resolution passed by the civic body earlier, if there is a public holiday on Wednesday, the zoo will remain open on the day and remain closed the next day. Therefore, the zoo will remain shut on Thursday," the release informed.

Ranibaug is among Mumbai's most patronised sites with several lakh tourists, especially children, visiting every year.

Humboldt penguins and tigers are the top attractions, officials said.