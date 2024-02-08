Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:42 IST
Cancel Flight, Get Free Chole Bhature: Boycott Maldives Trend Soars To New Heights In Noida
If you cancel your Maldives trip or choose Lakshadweep instead, a restaurant in Noida will give you a free plate of their special 'chole bhature.'
In response to the #BoycottMaldives trend, a restaurant chain in Noida and Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has a unique offer. If you cancel your Maldives trip or choose Lakshadweep instead, they'll give you a free plate of their special 'chole bhature.'
If you cancel your trip to the Maldives, you not only get your money back, but if you're in Uttar Pradesh or Uttarakhand, you also get a free plate of 'chole bhature' as a bonus.
Following the #BoycottMaldives, a restaurant in Noida and Ghaziabad is offering a plate of their 'special chole bhature' free for those who have booked a trip to Lakshadweep or canceled their visit to the Maldives.
This idea came about when Maldivian ministers made disrespectful comments about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The restaurant owner, Vivek, says it's not just about business but also supporting the country and its tourism. Since the launch on Saturday, ten people in the NCR region have already taken advantage of the offer. Vivek plans to extend it until the end of January to boost tourism in Lakshadweep.
The situation arose when Prime Minister Modi visited Lakshadweep, and online discussions linked the promotion of Lakshadweep to the Maldives. In response to disrespectful comments from three Maldivian ministers, a travel booking platform stopped all Maldives airline bookings.
This led to campaigns like the 'chole bhature' offer.
Here’s the offer:
The restaurant's ad proudly says, "proud to be an Indian," showing support for India and its diverse tourist spots.
If you want to cancel your Maldives trip, no worries! You can switch to Lakshadweep and get free 'chole bhature' if you're in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, or Uttarakhand. Have a great trip and enjoy your meal.
Published January 17th, 2024 at 16:42 IST
