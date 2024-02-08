Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Cash at Home: Know what income tax rules says - Details here

It's crucial to be aware of the income tax rules governing cash at home to avoid potential legal consequences, read more

Rishi Shukla
Know income tax rules regarding cash at home to avoid potential legal consequences
Know income tax rules regarding cash at home to avoid potential legal consequences | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the traditional Indian household, stashing cash at home has been a common practice. Many individuals prefer having ready access to money for various needs without relying solely on banks. However, it's crucial to be aware of the income tax rules governing cash at home to avoid potential legal consequences.

1. No Restrictions but Accountability: According to the Income Tax Act, there is no specific restriction on the amount of money one can keep at home. However, in the event of an Income Tax Department raid, it is essential to disclose the source of the cash. Failure to account for excess cash may result in penalties, and income tax officials can confiscate the money, imposing penalties up to 137% of the total amount.

2. Cash Transactions Limit: Transactions involving Rs.20,000 or more in cash for loans, deposits, or the transfer of immovable property are subject to scrutiny. Additionally, any cash transactions exceeding Rs.20 lakh in a financial year may incur fines if the source and account details are not known.

3. PAN Requirement: The Central Board of Direct Taxation mandates the presentation of PAN (Permanent Account Number) and details for any deposits or withdrawals exceeding Rs.50,000 at a time. Moreover, individuals depositing more than Rs.20 lakh in cash within a year must provide both PAN and Aadhaar information.

4. Property Transactions: Indian citizens engaging in property transactions using cash for amounts exceeding Rs.30 lakh may attract the attention of investigating agencies.

5. Credit/Debit Card Transactions: Cardholders making payments exceeding Rs.1 lakh at a time through credit or debit cards may undergo investigation. It's essential to be mindful of large electronic transactions to avoid legal complications.

6. Restrictions on Cash Gifts: Accepting cash amounts of around Rs.2 lakh or more from seven or more relatives in a single day is not allowed. Such transactions must be routed through banks to ensure transparency.

While the Income Tax Act doesn't explicitly limit the amount of cash one can keep at home, transparency is key. Individuals must adhere to the specified rules and guidelines, ensuring proper documentation and reporting to avoid legal repercussions. 

Being aware of these regulations can help individuals manage their finances responsibly and navigate the intricate landscape of income tax rules related to cash at home.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

