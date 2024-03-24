Advertisement

Celebrating Holi With Style

There are only a few hours left for the Rangotsav to begin, and then people across the country will celebrate with full zest. Friends will run to colour each other with packets of gulal.

As much as it is important to take care of your skin and hair at this festival, it is equally important that you also level up your style game. As you gear up to celebrate this colourful festival, why not elevate your style with Holi-inspired fashion and makeup looks that reflect the spirit of joy and celebration?

With her beauty and care tips You can enhance your fashion by choosing vibrant colours. On Holi, wear makeup that enhances your glow instead of snatching it away. You can keep your fashion game on point by wearing beautiful accessories too!

representative image

Wear Bold Floral Prints to Elegant Ethnic Wear

Kurta and Lehenga: There is no need to always wear T-shirt and pajamas. You can choose colourful kurta and lehenga. Create an OOTD style by choosing contrasting colours like pink, yellow, grey, and orange. These vibrant hues reflect the colours of Holi and add a festive touch to your ensemble. Pair them with contrasting bottoms or dupattas for a bold and eye-catching look.

Playful Accessories: To add colour to Holi, you can wear boho and fun accessories. Whatever dress you are wearing or whatever dress you are going to wear, you can wear matching kadas and bangles with it. The look can be completed with light statement earrings and a simple bracelet. Just keep in mind not to wear heavy accessories or overload yourself with jewellery. Due to this, you will not be able to play Holi and you may also get injured while applying colours.

Elegant Ethnic Wear: Nothing can be better than ethnic wear. You can wear salwar kameez, anarkali and kurta sets. Boys should choose kurta-pajama instead of T-shirt and half pants. The trend of wearing jeans with pajamas for a fusion look has become common. Wear clothes of light fabric like chiffon or cotton. These also dry quickly after getting wet. If you want to add an extra dose of glamour, you can choose light embroidery or sequence work.

Floral Prints: Floral never go out of fashion. Floral prints become even more special in summer. Choose dresses, skirts, or tops adorned with floral motifs in cheerful colours. Floral prints not only exude a sense of freshness and vitality but also complement the colourful ambiance of Holi celebrations.

representative image

Vibrant Holi Makeup

Playing Holi does not mean that you will not be ready on that day. One should be specially prepared during the festival. Complete your look with vibrant and playful makeup tricks.

Heavy Makeup: Avoid wearing heavy makeup on Holi. If you want to get glowing skin, then apply light foundation after applying moisturiser and sunscreen. Tinted moisturizer can also be applied to match your skin tone. Add a touch of liquid highlighter to the high points of your face for a radiant glow that catches the light and enhances your natural beauty. Keep in mind that colours can spoil makeup, so do not spend too much time on it.

Bold Eyeshadow: Keep your eyeshadow bold. Since you cannot do heavy makeup, you can experiment with your eyeshadow. You can create a radiant look by using dark and bold coloured eyeshadow. Apart from this, a bold statement eye look can also be achieved by blending 2-3 colours.

If you don't want to do eye makeup, then just a thin and colourful eyeliner can be a good option for you. Make a statement with colourful eyeliner in shades like electric blue, green, pink or sunny yellow. Create playful winged eyeliner looks or add pops of colour to your lower lash line for a fun and unexpected twist.

Bold Lips: You can get bold lips with a simple red lipstick. If you are wearing a bright coloured dress, then keep the lips subtle and complete the look with nude lips. Opt for shades like hot pink, coral, or tangerine to add a pop of colour to your makeup look to complement the festive atmosphere. Matte or long-wearing formulas are ideal for long-lasting colour that withstands the festivities.

representative image

Styling and Safety Holi Tips

Here are some additional styling tips by Shahnaz Husain to help you look and feel your best during Holi celebrations:

Protective Clothing: While Holi is all about fun and frolic, it's essential to protect your skin and clothes from the colours and water used during celebrations. Consider wearing inexpensive clothing that you don't mind getting stained, and apply a layer of moisturiser or sunscreen to create a barrier against the colours.

Hairstyle: Do not leave your hair open at all. Hair can get damaged due to color. Try covering your head with headbands, bandanas, or scarves. This will also give a playful look and also prevents hair damage. Create hairstyles that will be easy for you to manage.

Waterproof Makeup: Holi cannot be complete without playing with water, so try to adopt water based waterproof makeup formula. To prevent water from spoiling your makeup, it is important to wear waterproof makeup. Waterproof mascara, eyeliner, and long-wearing lipsticks are essential for maintaining your makeup look throughout the festivities.

Minimal Jewellery: Keep your jewellery minimal and lightweight to avoid discomfort or damage during Holi celebrations. Opt for statement earrings or stackable bracelets that add a touch of sparkle without weighing you down.