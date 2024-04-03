×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 23:43 IST

Celebrating Independent Artist Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Celebration

Independent Artist Day celebrates creative freedom, initiated by Minted, honoring independent artists' contributions with curated showcases and support.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Celebrating Independent Artist Day 2024
Celebrating Independent Artist Day 2024 | Image:unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Independent Artist Day was born out of the vision of Minted, the renowned online arts and design marketplace, which launched the celebration on its 15th anniversary in 2022. Minted, founded in 2007, has grown into a global platform connecting independent artists with millions of art lovers, enriching homes and lives with diverse creations.

This day holds profound significance, recognizing the vital role played by independent artists in shaping the cultural landscape. Their contributions bring innovation, diversity, and vibrancy to the art world, fostering a community where creativity knows no bounds.

Advertisement

Observing Independent Artist Day 2024

On April 3, 2024, Minted invited art enthusiasts to join in the celebration of Independent Artist Day. The platform will showcase a curated selection of artworks, providing a platform for independent artists to share their talent and stories with the world.

Advertisement

Participants are encouraged to engage with the artworks, vote for their favorites, and show support for the artists. Every action taken, whether through voting, sharing, or purchasing, contributes to the recognition and empowerment of independent artists.

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 23:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

24 minutes ago
Rajasthan royals beat Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024: Points Table

28 minutes ago
World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

Image of Human Brain

29 minutes ago
IIT Graduate Caught Lying on Resume in Shocking Interview

IIT Graduate Caught Lying

32 minutes ago
There Was a Time When Nehru Said `India Second, China First': S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister

33 minutes ago
One Dead And Six Injured In Clash Between Two Groups In Bhiwandi

One Dead And Six Injured

33 minutes ago
Odisha FC

Odisha beat Punjab 3-1

34 minutes ago
Woman, Her Friend Who Faked Kidnapping From Kota To Fund Trip Abroad Found in Indore

Fake Kidnapping

35 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Suicide Prank Gone Wrong

36 minutes ago
Arnab Ask Where Is The Money Trail? | The Debate

Where Is The Money Trail?

37 minutes ago
PSI injured in Jammu and Kashmir

PSI Critically Injured

39 minutes ago
Virat Kohli on the left

RCB choke again

43 minutes ago
Celebrating The National Walking Day 2024

National Walking Day 2024

44 minutes ago
Solar Eclipse

Total Solar Eclipse 2024

an hour ago
Celebrating Independent Artist Day 2024

Independent Artist Day

an hour ago
LSG vs RCB

LSG beat RCB by 28 runs

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All-Black

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Never Takes Leaves, 'Rahul Baba' Travels Abroad in Summer: Shah

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. 'Tour of India showed how far behind I was': Why Ben Stokes OPTED OUT

    Sports 9 hours ago

  3. IPL 2024: Shane Bond says THIS Player is the NEXT Suryakumar Yadav

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. 'I didn't realize he was this young': Watson impressed by Riyan Parag

    Sports 9 hours ago

  5. Denied Ticket, Miffed Bihar BJP MP Ajay Nishad Joins Congress

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo