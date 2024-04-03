Advertisement

Independent Artist Day was born out of the vision of Minted, the renowned online arts and design marketplace, which launched the celebration on its 15th anniversary in 2022. Minted, founded in 2007, has grown into a global platform connecting independent artists with millions of art lovers, enriching homes and lives with diverse creations.

This day holds profound significance, recognizing the vital role played by independent artists in shaping the cultural landscape. Their contributions bring innovation, diversity, and vibrancy to the art world, fostering a community where creativity knows no bounds.

Observing Independent Artist Day 2024

On April 3, 2024, Minted invited art enthusiasts to join in the celebration of Independent Artist Day. The platform will showcase a curated selection of artworks, providing a platform for independent artists to share their talent and stories with the world.

Participants are encouraged to engage with the artworks, vote for their favorites, and show support for the artists. Every action taken, whether through voting, sharing, or purchasing, contributes to the recognition and empowerment of independent artists.