Updated April 4th, 2024 at 23:47 IST

Celebrating International Day Of Conscience 2024: Promoting Peace And Moral Conduct

International Day of Conscience 2024 emphasizes promoting peace with love, rooted in moral reflection and action globally.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Celebrating International Day Of Conscience 2024
Celebrating International Day Of Conscience 2024 | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Each year on April 5th, the world celebrates the International Day of Conscience, a day designated by the United Nations to emphasize the importance of self-examination and moral behavior. As we mark this occasion in 2024, let's delve into the theme, history, and significance of this meaningful day.

Theme for International Day Of Conscience 2024: "Promoting the Culture of Peace with Love and Conscience"

The theme for International Day Of Conscience 2024 resonates deeply with the essence of the day itself. "Promoting the Culture of Peace with Love and Conscience" underscores the imperative of fostering an environment of peace and understanding rooted in love and moral consciousness.

History of International Day Of Conscience:

The genesis of the International Day of Conscience traces back to the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, where His Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, initiated the idea. The resolution, titled "Promoting the Culture of Peace with Love and Conscience," aims to cultivate a global culture of peace, founded on principles such as freedom, justice, democracy, human rights, tolerance, and solidarity. This initiative rejects violence and advocates for dialogue and negotiation as means to resolve conflicts.

Significance of International Day Of Conscience:

The International Day of Conscience serves as a poignant reminder to reflect on our moral values and renew our commitment to advancing peace and social justice. It provides a platform to assess the progress made in combating violence and discrimination while identifying areas where more effort is required. Furthermore, this day emphasizes the importance of self-examination and upholding high moral standards.

 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 23:47 IST

