Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 23:25 IST

Celebrating International Mine Awareness Day 2024: Date, Theme, History & Significance

UNMAS's International Mine Awareness Day raises awareness about landmines and calls for collaboration to clear them and protect people.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Celebrating International Mine Awareness Day 2024
Celebrating International Mine Awareness Day 2024 | Image:freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) marks the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action on April 4th, highlighting the persistent threat of landmines and explosive remnants of war on civilian populations. This year's theme, 'Protecting Lives, Building Peace,' underscores the urgent need for collective action to mitigate the impact of these deadly devices and ensure the safety and security of affected communities.

History: From Inception to Recognition

The roots of International Mine Awareness Day trace back to 1980 when the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) initiated efforts to raise awareness about the dangers posed by landmines. After years of advocacy, the United Nations General Assembly officially designated April 4th as the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action in 2005. 

Significance: Addressing a Global Crisis

Despite decades of concerted efforts, over 61 countries remain at risk of landmine contamination, impacting millions of lives worldwide. The consequences of landmines extend beyond physical injuries and fatalities, contributing to social and economic upheaval, gender disparities, and reduced productivity. 

Call to Action: Urgent Steps Forward

As we observe International Mine Awareness Day 2024, UNMAS reiterates the critical importance of addressing the global mine crisis with urgency and resolve. Collaboration between Member States, humanitarian organizations, and civil society is essential to effectively clear contaminated areas, provide assistance to victims, and prevent further casualties. Additionally, efforts must be intensified to promote the inclusion and protection of persons with disabilities in conflict and post-conflict settings.

Theme: 'Protecting Lives, Building Peace'

The theme for International Mine Awareness Day 2024, 'Protecting Lives, Building Peace,' encapsulates the dual objectives of this commemorative day.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 23:25 IST

