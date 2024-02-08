English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

Celebrating Motherhood: Pune Hospitals Offer Free Meals to New Moms

Pune Municipal corporation introduces free post-delivery diet plan for new mothers, under Janani Shishu Suraksha (JSSK) program.

Navya Dubey
Free Post-Delivery Diet Plan for New Mothers
Free Post-Delivery Diet Plan for New Mothers | Image:X
Pune: The Janani Shishu Suraksha (JSSK) program, a central government initiative, is currently being implemented in Pune by the Municipal Corporation. The corporation has recently introduced a complimentary diet plan for new mothers who have given birth under this scheme. Additionally, a drop-back service, where mothers are transported to their homes in an ambulance, has been initiated. 

Dr. Vaishali Jadhav, Assistant Health Officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation, shared this information, highlighting the four main components of the Janani Shishu Safety Program: free food, transportation for women, medicines, and various check-ups. While initially, the Municipal Corporation focused on providing medicines and tests, they have expanded their services to include feeding and home discharge. 

Dr. Jadhav revealed that the diet plan is now operational in eight major hospitals and maternity homes under the Municipal Corporation. The initiative, costing 1 crore 11 lakhs for the current year, ensures mothers receive two servings of tea, one breakfast, and two lunches. Mothers undergoing a normal delivery are provided with meals for three days, while those who undergo cesarean deliveries receive meals for seven days. This service has been extended to all maternity homes within the municipality. 

The hospitals and maternity homes currently offering the diet plan include: 

1. Kamala Nehru Hospital 

2. Kai Matoshree Ramabai Amdekar Maternity Hospital 

3. Dr. Dalvi Hospital 

4. Kai Chandumama Sonawane Maternity Hospital 

5. Bharat Ratna Swa Rajiv Gandhi Hospital 

6. Kai Savitribai Phule Maternity Hospital 

7. Kai Malti Kachi Maternity Hospital 

8. Rajmata Jijau Maternity Hospital. 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

