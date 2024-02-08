English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 23:08 IST

Celebrating World Hindi Day 2024: Origin, Significance and History

World Hindi Day 2024 celebrates Hindi's global influence. Recognizing its impact, January 10 honors linguistic diversity and cultural unity.

Garvit Parashar
Celebrating the World Hindi Dias 2024
Celebrating the World Hindi Dias 2024 | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

World Hindi Day, observed annually on January 10th, is a celebration that honors the cultural richness and global influence of the chatHindi language. As we embark on the festivities in 2024, it's a moment to reflect on the journey of Hindi, from its first address in the United Nations General Assembly in 1949 to the establishment of Vishwa Hindi Diwas in 2006, marking January 10th as a significant day worldwide.

Inception in 2006: Commemorating the First World Hindi Conference

In 2006, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh officially declared January 10th as World Hindi Day during the 9th World Hindi Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa. This marked a pivotal moment, emphasizing the importance of Hindi and laying the foundation for an annual global celebration.

The Global Reach of Hindi: Promoting Unity in Diversity

Hindi, as the fourth most spoken language globally, served as a bridge between diverse communities when it was first spoken in the United Nations General Assembly in 1949. Beyond geographical boundaries, it has since fostered communication and understanding. This section explores the historical significance of Hindi and its enduring role in connecting people worldwide.

Vishw Hindi Diwas 2024 is not merely a celebration of a language; it's a recognition of the ties that bind us across borders. From its inaugural address in the United Nations to the establishment of Vishwa Hindi Diwas in 2006, and now celebrated globally on January 10th, this day symbolizes the cultural legacy and global impact of Hindi. As we engage in events and programs worldwide, let's embrace the beauty and versatility of Hindi, appreciating its contribution to literature, art, and cinema. In doing so, we strengthen the cultural fabric of our global community, promoting unity in diversity.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 23:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares to open higher ahead of RBI decision

    Business News28 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Discussion on Interim Budget 2024-25 to Resume in RS Today

    India News29 minutes ago

  3. BJP Seeks Probe Against Tejashwi for 'Consuming Liquor' in Bihar

    India News35 minutes ago

  4. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World37 minutes ago

  5. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement