Published 17:34 IST, July 18th 2024

Dibrugarh Express Derailment: Indian Railways Issue Helpline Numbers

At least four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, officials said. The rescue operations are underway and Railways has issued a helpline number in this matter.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Dibrugarh Express derail, Check Helplien Numbers
Dibrugarh Express derail, Check Helplien Numbers | Image: Republic
15:58 IST, July 18th 2024