Updated March 1st, 2024 at 21:31 IST

Checkmated by Smiles? Vishy Anand Shares an 'Update' After His Pic With Botez Sisters Goes Viral

Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand's photo with Alexandra Botez and Andrea Botez went viral on social media.

Navya Dubey
Viswanathan Anand with chess players Alexandra Botez and Andrea Botez
Viswanathan Anand with chess players Alexandra Botez and Andrea Botez | Image:X
  • 2 min read
A viral image of Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand with chess players Alexandra Botez and Andrea Botez went viral on social media.  

In the photo, Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand was seen standing between the two sisters, Alexandra Botez and Andrea Botez, all wearing smiles. Alexandra, when she posted the picture on X, playfully suggested that they had taken Anand hostage. In response to the viral image, Anand shared a selfie on social media from the airport later and made a humorous comment, stating that his "kidnappers" had finally released him.  

There was a funny picture online with chess players Viswanathan Anand, Alexandra Botez, and Andrea Botez. In the photo, Anand looked serious while standing between the two sisters, who were smiling. Alexandra joked that they looked like they were keeping Anand hostage. Later, Anand posted a selfie from the airport, joking that his "kidnappers" finally let him go.  

See the post here:  

Adding a twist to the story, the chess legend later shared another post in which he said he played a chess game with the sisters to win his freedom.  

In another post, he wrote, "At the airport. My kidnappers, let me go." Then, in another post, he explained, "Alexandra Botez told me I had to solve a chess puzzle to get free. Andrea asked for my advice on what move to make in the game. I said Kd5, and they let me go." 

The post became popular on social media, and many social media users commented on it. 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 21:31 IST

Viral

