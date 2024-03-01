Advertisement

A viral image of Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand with chess players Alexandra Botez and Andrea Botez went viral on social media.

In the photo, Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand was seen standing between the two sisters, Alexandra Botez and Andrea Botez, all wearing smiles. Alexandra, when she posted the picture on X, playfully suggested that they had taken Anand hostage. In response to the viral image, Anand shared a selfie on social media from the airport later and made a humorous comment, stating that his "kidnappers" had finally released him.

Advertisement

There was a funny picture online with chess players Viswanathan Anand, Alexandra Botez, and Andrea Botez. In the photo, Anand looked serious while standing between the two sisters, who were smiling. Alexandra joked that they looked like they were keeping Anand hostage. Later, Anand posted a selfie from the airport, joking that his "kidnappers" finally let him go.

See the post here:

Advertisement

At the Airport!

My Kidnappers, let me go.@alexandrabotez @itsandreabotez pic.twitter.com/rENwtwGRsT — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking)

Adding a twist to the story, the chess legend later shared another post in which he said he played a chess game with the sisters to win his freedom.

Advertisement

In another post, he wrote, "At the airport. My kidnappers, let me go." Then, in another post, he explained, "Alexandra Botez told me I had to solve a chess puzzle to get free. Andrea asked for my advice on what move to make in the game. I said Kd5, and they let me go."

The post became popular on social media, and many social media users commented on it.

Advertisement