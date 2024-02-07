Advertisement

The experiments with coffee have seen immense growth in recent times, With enthusiasts exploring new various flavours for both cold and hot ones.

This wave of innovation extends beyond industry experts and chefs, as individuals at home also embark on creating unique and interesting coffee drinks. One such example gaining traction on the internet is a 'corn coffee' concoction crafted by video creator Ethan Rode, who shares his journey in making a "sweet corn latte" through an engaging Instagram reel.

In the video's voiceover, Rode elucidates on the prevalence of corn fields in Wisconsin and how concocting this beverage serves as a nod to his roots. The process involves blending corn, sugar, and water, followed by straining to obtain a sweet corn syrup by separating the corn pieces. This syrup then becomes the key ingredient for crafting a sweet corn cold foam. The final steps include brewing a fresh cup of espresso and layering ice cubes, milk, corn cold foam, and espresso in a glass. The ingredients are gently mixed before Rode takes a sip, showcasing the unique combination.

The Instagram reel has garnered over 3 million views, sparking a plethora of reactions in the comments section. Some participants draw comparisons with beverages from other countries, while others share thoughts on Wisconsin corn and associated stereotypes. The unconventional nature of the drink has intrigued many, as evidenced by comments such as:

"That looks earresistible."

"We make a sweet corn latte in the fall. We add some freshly grated cinnamon on top, it adds a nice pop!." Another one said, "Atole is a prehispanic drink which is made from corn (very close to what you made)."

One user said, "Seems a bit corny to me." "Back when I was a barista I got bored with "sane people" drinks and decided to try every flavour we had in a latte. Somewhere expectedly gross (lime, kiwi, etc.) but some ended up being surprisingly good like passion fruit or pineapple."