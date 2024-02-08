English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 23:23 IST

Cultural Clash at the Airport: Video of Woman Eating Rice Sparks Debate and Controversy

Viral airport video sparks debate as woman eats rice with hands; discussions range from hygiene concerns to cultural understanding.

Garvit Parashar
Woman eating rice with hands sparkled debate on the social media
Woman eating rice with hands sparkled debate on the social media | Image:X: @jusbdonthate
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A video circulating online depicts a woman engaging in hand-eating of rice at an airport, leading to a lively discussion among netizens. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user JusB (@@jusbdonthate), the short clip has garnered over 23 million views since its posting on Sunday. The user expressed disdain, saying, "Y'all, why this lady sat next to me eating with her damn hands? In a nasty airport."

The individual, identified as a US citizen in her bio, continued, "Thank you thank you hand eaters. We can all thank you for leaving your saliva around our airports & public spaces. Raising the chances of us having to go back into mask mandates. Leave your hand sucking at home. Share your bowl of rice in at home with your family and ur," in a separate tweet.

The video sparked diverse reactions on social media, with some criticizing the woman as "unhygienic" and others accusing the original poster of racism. Concerns were raised about filming the woman without her consent, with one user stating, "Y'all be so invested in other people's lives like damn you recording a stranger eat, and you don't find that creepy and weird." Another user commented, "And you filming her without her consent is more disgusting."

Several users defended the woman's actions, emphasizing cultural differences and arguing against the use of double standards.

One user remarked, "If it was an American having fries you wouldn't bat an eye. It's not like she's sharing it with you either; it's her own portion and how she culturally does things and it's less wasteful in terms of cutlery. You're the weirdo for filming a random person in an airport."

Another added, "You forget that different cultures exist? If somebody was eating fries with their hands, I highly doubt you'd be secretly videoing them. All of this while you have India's national flower in your display name."

 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 23:23 IST

