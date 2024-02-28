Dance Teacher Makes Students Dance to Justh's viral song 'Chor' | Singer Reacts

Advertisement

A video of a woman teaching the dance steps of singer Justh’s song ‘Chor’ to her students has gone viral on social media with over 3 million views. The song "Chor" by Justh is popular on social media. Social media users are sharing videos with this song on Instagram, like reels. It's been trending on platforms like Spotify and YouTube.

The viral video shows a teacher teaching students dance choreography to the song "Chor." The video has become popular on Instagram because it's full of energy and shows the joy of dancing and learning among students.

Watch the viral ‘Chor’ dance video here:

Lata Gola, a choreographer, posted a video on her Instagram. In the clip, she's teaching the dance moves of the popular viral song ‘Chor’ to her young students in a classroom. It is clear from the video that they are having a lot of fun while learning from Lata.

In her post caption, she expressed, "The love I receive from my students every day is priceless, even more than anything else. @i.justh beautiful song." Justh responded with emojis to express his gratitude.

