English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 20:18 IST

Daughter's Emotional Snapchat Filter Tribute to Dad Goes Viral

Daughter’s emotional use of Snapchat filters on late father’s photo sparks online debate among netizens.

Navya Dubey
A young girl used Snapchat filters on a photo of her late father.
A young girl used Snapchat filters on a photo of her late father. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Recently, many people were shocked by something that happened online. A young girl used Snapchat to add different filters to a picture of her dad, who had passed away. This was a video that got a lot of attention on social media and caused a big discussion among netizens.  

The video went viral on Instagram and shows the girl playfully using Snapchat filters on a photograph of her late father. From cartoon filters to heart emoji filters, the filters change her dad's picture into something strange and a bit scary.  

Advertisement

Watch the video here:  

People on the internet reacted to this viral post. Many social media users were shocked. Some said it was disrespectful and not thoughtful of her dad. Others are worried that this kind of thing might affect how people deal with sadness and mental health.  

Read some of the comments here:  

Advertisement

One user commented, What's so wrong with people?" She might be missing her father; she doesn’t seem to be making fun of him; it’s her way to connect.”. Another wrote, “People could just mind their business.”  

In support of the girl, one netizen reacted and wrote, “Missing someone doesn’t mean thinking of them and crying only; it seems like she thinks her father is still with him. It takes a lot of time to be in this phase. It is totally her emotion, and no one has any right to judge.” A fourth user added, "Bruh, I showed this to my father, and he said that he finds it really heartwarming and cute. People process grief differently, and probably she had a very good relationship with her father and missed him.”  

Advertisement

   

Daughter's Emotional Snapchat Filter Tribute to Dad Goes Viral 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 20:18 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

5 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

7 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

7 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

7 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

7 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

19 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

19 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

20 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

20 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

20 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: BJP Likely to Field Top Guns For Lok Sabha 2024; CEC Meet Underway

    India News19 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 RCB vs DC Live Score: Lanning, Shafali open for Delhi

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  3. After Pro-Pak Slogan, Karnataka Congress Leader Finds 'Pak Not Enemy'

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. GDP at 8.4%: Prudent policies, tax reforms help India's growth

    Economy News25 minutes ago

  5. Hacked by Pakistani Group, Burger Singh Replies with Humour

    India News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo