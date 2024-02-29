Daughter's Emotional Snapchat Filter Tribute to Dad Goes Viral 

Advertisement

Recently, many people were shocked by something that happened online. A young girl used Snapchat to add different filters to a picture of her dad, who had passed away. This was a video that got a lot of attention on social media and caused a big discussion among netizens.

The video went viral on Instagram and shows the girl playfully using Snapchat filters on a photograph of her late father. From cartoon filters to heart emoji filters, the filters change her dad's picture into something strange and a bit scary.

Watch the video here:

People on the internet reacted to this viral post. Many social media users were shocked. Some said it was disrespectful and not thoughtful of her dad. Others are worried that this kind of thing might affect how people deal with sadness and mental health.

Read some of the comments here:

One user commented, What's so wrong with people?" She might be missing her father; she doesn’t seem to be making fun of him; it’s her way to connect.”. Another wrote, “People could just mind their business.”

In support of the girl, one netizen reacted and wrote, “Missing someone doesn’t mean thinking of them and crying only; it seems like she thinks her father is still with him. It takes a lot of time to be in this phase. It is totally her emotion, and no one has any right to judge.” A fourth user added, "Bruh, I showed this to my father, and he said that he finds it really heartwarming and cute. People process grief differently, and probably she had a very good relationship with her father and missed him.”

