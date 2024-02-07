Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Metro has introduced an exciting opportunity for passengers to explore the capital city affordably and conveniently with the 'Tourist Card.' This card allows unlimited travel within the Delhi Metro network, providing a cost-effective solution for tourists and daily commuters.

1. How to Obtain the Delhi Metro Tourist Card: To avail of the Tourist Card, interested individuals can visit any Delhi Metro station (DMRC). The card comes with two options: one-day validity and three-day validity. What's even better is that there are no extra charges for unlimited travel within the Delhi Metro during the card's validity period.

2. Pricing Details:

For a one-day Tourist Card, the cost is Rs 150, inclusive of a refundable security deposit of Rs 50.

Opting for the three-day Tourist Card comes at a price of Rs 500, with a similar refundable security deposit of Rs 50.

It's important to note that this card excludes travel on the Airport Express Line.

3. Utilizing the 'Delhi Metro Rail' App: In addition to obtaining the physical Tourist Card, passengers have the option to leverage the 'Delhi Metro Rail' app for a seamless travel experience. The app features a dedicated section called 'Tour Guide' on its home page. Here, users can explore a comprehensive list of all metro stations around any tourist destination in Delhi, aiding in efficient travel planning.

4. Benefits of the Tourist Card:

Cost-Effective: The Tourist Card provides a budget-friendly option for unlimited travel within the Delhi Metro, making it an economical choice for both tourists and locals.

Convenience: With the Tourist Card, passengers can skip the hassle of purchasing individual tickets for each journey, ensuring a smoother travel experience.

Refundable Deposit: The inclusion of a refundable security deposit adds to the attractiveness of the Tourist Card, making it a secure and accessible option for all.

Note: While the Tourist Card offers unlimited travel benefits at an affordable price, users are reminded that it is not valid for travel on the Airport Express Line. Additionally, the refundable security deposit should be retained for the duration of the card's validity to ensure a hassle-free refund process.