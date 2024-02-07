Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Delhi Metro: 'Tourist Card' Offers Unlimited Travel for Just Rs 200 - Check Details

Tourist card allows unlimited travel within the Delhi Metro network, providing a cost-effective solution for tourists and daily commuters, details below

Rishi Shukla
Delhi Metro Tourist Card
Delhi Metro Tourist Card | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Metro has introduced an exciting opportunity for passengers to explore the capital city affordably and conveniently with the 'Tourist Card.' This card allows unlimited travel within the Delhi Metro network, providing a cost-effective solution for tourists and daily commuters.

1. How to Obtain the Delhi Metro Tourist Card: To avail of the Tourist Card, interested individuals can visit any Delhi Metro station (DMRC). The card comes with two options: one-day validity and three-day validity. What's even better is that there are no extra charges for unlimited travel within the Delhi Metro during the card's validity period.

Advertisement

2. Pricing Details:

  • For a one-day Tourist Card, the cost is Rs 150, inclusive of a refundable security deposit of Rs 50.
  • Opting for the three-day Tourist Card comes at a price of Rs 500, with a similar refundable security deposit of Rs 50.
  • It's important to note that this card excludes travel on the Airport Express Line.

3. Utilizing the 'Delhi Metro Rail' App: In addition to obtaining the physical Tourist Card, passengers have the option to leverage the 'Delhi Metro Rail' app for a seamless travel experience. The app features a dedicated section called 'Tour Guide' on its home page. Here, users can explore a comprehensive list of all metro stations around any tourist destination in Delhi, aiding in efficient travel planning.

4. Benefits of the Tourist Card:

Advertisement
  • Cost-Effective: The Tourist Card provides a budget-friendly option for unlimited travel within the Delhi Metro, making it an economical choice for both tourists and locals.
  • Convenience: With the Tourist Card, passengers can skip the hassle of purchasing individual tickets for each journey, ensuring a smoother travel experience.
  • Refundable Deposit: The inclusion of a refundable security deposit adds to the attractiveness of the Tourist Card, making it a secure and accessible option for all.

Note: While the Tourist Card offers unlimited travel benefits at an affordable price, users are reminded that it is not valid for travel on the Airport Express Line. Additionally, the refundable security deposit should be retained for the duration of the card's validity to ensure a hassle-free refund process.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disturbing Video: Brutal Attack On Indian Student In US Captured On CCTV

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. SGBs Series IV subscription to open on Feb 12

    Business News15 minutes ago

  3. Daredevil Born Again: Genneya Walton Joins The Cast Of Marvel Series

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Maruti Suzuki's CNG market share rises to 69%: MoRTH

    Business News18 minutes ago

  5. SBI collaborates with Flywire to simplify international payments

    Economy News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement