Delhi is expected to have clear skies on Saturday, with no rain being forecast for the coming week. | Image: PTI/ Representational

New Delhi: The maximum temperature in the national capital dropped to 28.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, normal for this time of the season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city recorded a low of 13.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the IMD's bulletin showed.

The humidity level during the day oscillated between 22 per cent and 79 per cent.

On Thursday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, whereas it was 30.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, said "Both the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to rise in the next few days." The maximum temperature will likely rise by three to four degrees Celsius on Saturday whereas the minimum temperature will drop, but it will rise the day after, said Srivastava.

Due to wind and cloudy skies, there is still a slight cold nip in the air, which will subside after Saturday as there will be clear skies, the IMD official told PTI, adding that no rain has been forecast for the upcoming week.

For Saturday, the weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky in the morning and clear skies in the afternoon, with the minimum and maximum temperatures expected to hover around 12 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively. Clear weather conditions were observed during the current week from March 9 to 15, according to the IMD weekly report.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) settled in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 127, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.