A lady shared on social media about her dad making fun of her for studying in an English medium school and spending his money. Anvi posted a screenshot of their WhatsApp chat and asked, "What's going on with my dad?"

Anvi's dad texted her, "I deposited 40k in your account. Please check." Anvi replied, "Yes, found."

Her dad laughed and corrected her English, saying, "Received. You wasted my money at an English medium school." He used laughing and partying emojis.

what is up w my dad 🙄 pic.twitter.com/6JJYHyJYyJ — anvi 🧋 (@whyanviwhy) January 6, 2024

When people asked about the 40,000 allowance, Anvi explained, "I live away and have to pay for groceries, transport, light bill, LPG, food, everything. He is lazy; he won't deposit anything for the next 4 months; he gives money quarterly."

The tweet went viral with over 9.8 lakh views. Many found the dad's reaction funny, with some calling it savage and others impressed with his use of emojis.

One user said, "He's realizing what he got for his years of investment!" Another wrote, "Every dad texts the same way when they deposit money."

A third user commented, "No one can match desi parents' emoji game." Someone added, "He has a great sense of humor!"

A fifth user asked, "A simple 'got it' from you would have saved your dad's money?" A comment read, "The way my father never sends me messages, and my mom sends me links to save so that she can buy later or maybe I'll order it for her."

A post added, "My dad laughs this much in a year." Another user wrote, "My father never uses a single emoji." Yet another person said, "Dad: part-time father, full-time savage."

