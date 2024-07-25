sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:22 IST, July 25th 2024

DMRC Books Over 1,600 People For Creating Reels During Metro Premises

The DMRC booked more than 1,600 people for creating nuisance, including making reels, on the metro premises during April to June, a rise of three per cent from the corresponding year-ago period.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Delhi Metro
DMRC Books Over 1,600 People For Creating Reels | Image: X
