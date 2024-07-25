Published 14:22 IST, July 25th 2024
DMRC Books Over 1,600 People For Creating Reels During Metro Premises
The DMRC booked more than 1,600 people for creating nuisance, including making reels, on the metro premises during April to June, a rise of three per cent from the corresponding year-ago period.
14:22 IST, July 25th 2024