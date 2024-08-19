sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • Info /
  • DMRC To Install Platform Screen Doors On All Phase 4 Corridors For Better Crowd Management

Published 11:42 IST, August 19th 2024

DMRC To Install Platform Screen Doors On All Phase 4 Corridors For Better Crowd Management

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announces to install Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) on all Phase 4 corridors to improve crowd management and safety.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Elevated stations will have ‘half-height’ PSDs, while underground stations will be equipped with ‘full-height’ doors.
Elevated stations will have ‘half-height’ PSDs, while underground stations will be equipped with ‘full-height’ doors. | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:42 IST, August 19th 2024