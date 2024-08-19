Published 11:42 IST, August 19th 2024
DMRC To Install Platform Screen Doors On All Phase 4 Corridors For Better Crowd Management
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announces to install Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) on all Phase 4 corridors to improve crowd management and safety.
Elevated stations will have ‘half-height’ PSDs, while underground stations will be equipped with ‘full-height’ doors. | Image: X
11:42 IST, August 19th 2024