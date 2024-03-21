×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Earth Hour 2024: Hyderabad Landmarks Set To Dim Lights On March 23 - Details Inside

Hyderabad, will actively participate in global initiative Earth Hour 2024, several iconic landmarks across the city to dim their lights, know more.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Earth Hour 2024: Hyderabad Landmarks to dim lights on march 23rd
Earth Hour 2024: Hyderabad Landmarks to dim lights on march 23rd | Image:Facebook
Hyderabad: Earth Hour, an annual event organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), is set to be observed worldwide on March 23, 2024, from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM. 

Earth Hour 2024, encourages individuals, communities, and businesses to switch off non-essential lights and electrical appliances for one hour, demonstrating a collective commitment to the planet's well-being. 

Hyderabad, a city known for its rich heritage and modernity, will actively participate in this global initiative. Several iconic landmarks across the city are gearing up to dim their lights on this year's Earth Hour.

1. BR Ambedkar Statue: The iconic BR Ambedkar Statue, situated in a prominent location, will join the initiative by turning off its lights during Earth Hour.

Dr. BR Ambedkar Statue, Hyderabad/image: facebook

As a symbol of social justice and equality, this gesture highlights the importance of environmental issues and ensuring a sustainable future for all.

2. Buddha Statue in Hussain Sagar: Standing tall amidst the tranquil waters of Hussain Sagar, the Buddha Statue holds profound significance for Hyderabad's cultural ethos.

Buddha Statue in Hussain Sagar/image: facebook

Its participation in Earth Hour shows the importance and connection between environmental conservation and spiritual well-being.

3. Telangana State Central Library: A beacon of knowledge and learning, the Telangana State Central Library will dim its lights in support of Earth Hour. 

Telangana State Central Library/image: facebook

This symbolic act emphasizes the vital role of education and awareness in fostering environmental consciousness among citizens.

4. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat: As a center of governance and administration, the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat sets an example by participating in Earth Hour. 

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat/image: facebook

By switching off non-essential lights, it sends a powerful message of governmental commitment to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility.

5. Charminar: The iconic symbol of Hyderabad, Charminar, will also go dark during Earth Hour, echoing the city's pledge to protect the planet. 

Charminar/image: facebook

This historic monument, which has stood witness to centuries of change, stands united with global efforts to address climate change and promote eco-friendly living.

As Hyderabad prepares to dim its landmarks for Earth Hour 2024, it shows its dedication to environmental conservation and sustainable development. 

Through collective action and awareness, cities like Hyderabad play a vital role in promoting awareness about climate change and preserving the planet for future generations.

 

 


 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Whatsapp logo