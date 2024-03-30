Advertisement

Easter 2024: A sacred day in Christianity, Easter is linked with a pagan spring festival, reminding people about the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. Resurrection means the concept of 'coming back to life after death’, and millions of Christians globally celebrates the revival of Jesus Christ on the Easter Sunday, which occurs post Good Friday.

Image: ANI

There is a belief in Christianity that Jesus Christ was reborn after the third day of his Crucifixion. This day is marked as Easter.

Advertisement

Significance of Easter Eggs and Easter Bunny | Easter 2024

Easter eggs is a pre-modern and pre-Christian symbol of fertility and rebirth. It is believed that Easter eggs symbolise the regeneration that comes with spring time. Since ancient times, there is a tradition of colouring and decorating Easter eggs. It is practised in both the eastern orthodox and the western churches since the Middle Ages.

Advertisement

The egg became a symbol of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It would be precise to say that Easter egg signifies a new life and new beginning from the eggshell, just like Jesus rose from the tomb. Easter is marked with traditions and customs, including decorating Easter eggs, symbolising a new life, and the Easter Bunny, a symbol of fertility.

History of Easter | Easter 2024

Image: ANI

The week heading towards Easter is known as Holy Week. Easter is known to be one of the significant days of Christians, a day of hope, rebirth, new life and fertility. The holiday is celebrated with a variety of traditions and symbols worldwide from times immemorial.

The word 'Easter' is derived from 'Eostre', meaning a Germanic goddess of spring and fertility. It was an early adaptation of the Christian belief that saw the resurrection of Jesus Christ defining rebirth and renewal.

Advertisement

Easter is now a combination of Christian belief and secular customs, with communities around the world uniting together to celebrate and reflect on the day.

The Easter Sunday exudes the example of Jesus Christ, who triumphed over sin and evil.