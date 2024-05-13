Advertisement

Info: Here's a step-by-step guide on how to transfer your iPhone images using the Photos app:

Using a compatible USB cord, connect your iPhone to your PC first. Make sure your phone is unlocked; if it is locked, your PC won't be able to recognise it. To allow access, tap Trust or Allow when the "Trust This Computer" box appears.

Once connected, click on the Start button on your PC and open the Photos app.

Follow the on-screen instructions to proceed with the import process.

Choose the destination where you want to save the imported files on your PC.

Wait for a few moments as your PC detects and transfers the selected photos from your iPhone.

Ensure that the photos you intend to import are stored on your device and not solely in the cloud.

These simple easy steps will save time and effort of an ios user and increase in productivity.