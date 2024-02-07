English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 21:13 IST

Easy Way to Access Your EPFO Account Balance Through SMS - Check Details

Discover hassle-free methods to check your EPFO PF balance through SMS and missed calls, details below

Rishi Shukla
Easy Ways to Access Your PF Balance
Easy Ways to Access Your PF Balance | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has introduced user-friendly methods to check your PF balance without the need for internet connectivity. Now, you can effortlessly access information about the money in your PF account through simple SMS or a missed call.  

This development comes as a boon for those who prefer offline methods or have limited internet access. 

1. Check Balance Through SMS: 

Compose a text message from your registered mobile number. 

Type "EPFOHO" followed by your UAN number. 

Send the message to 7738299899. 

Receive your PF account balance instantly. 

2. Check Balance Through Missed Call: 

Dial 9966044425 from your registered mobile number. 

Allow the call to disconnect after a single ring. 

Shortly, you'll receive a message containing your PF account balance. 

In the era of digital convenience, EPFO's initiative to enable PF balance checks through SMS and CALL is a commendable step towards inclusivity. 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 21:13 IST

