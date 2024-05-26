Advertisement

When the summer sun is scorching and heatwaves are frequent, it's important to know that your skin feels the heat too. The strong sun and high humidity can cause skin problems like dryness, sunburn, and early aging. Our skin’s natural oil gets easily snatched away. Understanding how the heat waves affect your skin is the key to figuring out the best skincare routine after being in the sun to keep your skin healthy and glowing.



What Are The Effects of Heatwaves on Your Skin:

Dehydration:

During a heatwave, the intense heat can cause excessive sweating, which leads to dehydration both internally and externally. The hot, dry air evaporates moisture from the surface of your skin, leaving it parched and lacking luster. Dehydrated skin is more susceptible to the development of fine lines, wrinkles, and an overall lackluster complexion.

Skin Sensitivity:

During a heatwave, the combination of heat, sweat, and environmental pollutants can irritate the skin, causing redness, itching, and sensitivity. Conditions like heat rash (prickly heat) and eczema may worsen, leading to more discomfort and inflammation.

Sunburn:

Prolonged exposure to the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays during a heatwave can result in sunburn, which is characterized by redness, inflammation, and discomfort. The damaging UV radiation affects the DNA in your skin cells, leading to inflammation and an increased risk of skin cancer over time.

Premature Ageing and Hyperpigmentation

Exposure to the sun's UV rays breaks down collagen and elastin fibres in the skin, causing wrinkles, sagging, and age spots. Heatwaves speed up this process, leading to more fine lines and wrinkles.

Heatwaves can cause dark spots and hyperpigmentation on the skin by triggering an increase in melanin production, especially in people with darker skin tones.

Post-Sun Skincare Recovery Routine:

After being in the sun for a long time, it's important to take care of your skin. Start by cooling and soothing your skin, take a cool shower or bath to lower your body temperature and relieve any discomfort. Then, apply aloe vera gel or a cooling, hydrating moisturizer to soothe sunburned skin and reduce inflammation.

Hydrate Your Skin

Make sure to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water to rehydrate your body and improve skin elasticity. Also, apply a lightweight, hydrating moisturizer to lock in moisture and prevent dehydration. Look for products containing cooling ingredients such as aloe vera, cucumber, rose water etc to replenish and repair the skin barrier.

Do Not Over Exfoliate

When cleansing your skin, use a gentle, non-irritating cleanser to remove sweat, sunscreen, and impurities without stripping away natural oils. Avoid harsh exfoliants or scrubs, as they can further irritate sunburned skin and make inflammation worse. Instead, opt for a mild, creamy and herbal cleanser that nourishes and soothes the skin while effectively cleansing away impurities.

Anti-Inflammatory Treatments:

To soothe sunburn, you can use cold compress to ease the itch and redness. Cool compresses, oatmeal baths, and aloe vera gel can also help with the discomfort. Don't go back out in the sun until your skin is all better to avoid more damage.