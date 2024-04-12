×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

Eid Memories: A Celebration Of Togetherness By Shahnaz Husain

Eid is a festival of love, peace, charity, and brotherhood. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan and is a joyous and happy time.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shahnaz Husain and her husband, Mr. R.K. Puri, at their residence, during Eid celebrations | Image:Shahnaz Husain
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
“Eid has always held a special place in my heart, not only because of the joyous celebrations and delicious feasts, but also because of the profound teachings my father imparted to us during this time,” said Shahnaz Husain.

“I well remember the Eid mornings when the aroma of freshly made sweets would spread through our house and the air would be filled with anticipation and excitement. But amidst the festivities, my father would always take a moment to remind us of the true essence of the occasion. His actions spoke volumes about his belief that religion should not be a barrier but a bridge that brings people closer together,” she said. 

The memories of my childhood in Lucknow and Allahabad during Eid fill me with a sense of nostalgia and warmth. In Lucknow, where I spent most of my early years, Eid was a spectacle of colours, aromas, and traditions. The bustling streets would come alive with decorations, with shops adorned in vibrant fabrics and twinkling lights.

Eid is a festival of love, peace, charity, and brotherhood. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan and is a joyous and happy time. With time, we realised that all festivals have social relevance because these are occasions when we meet and celebrate with family and friends.

As children, our desires and interests are often centred around toys, games, and other playful items that bring immediate joy. As a little girl, I would be so excited to receive beautiful dolls, doll houses, and cooking sets. As we grew older, the nature of the gifts changed, but the excitement and happiness did not lessen at all!

“I remember receiving books, beautiful dresses, and even money. Of course, we were not allowed to go shopping, so we gave the money to my mother. I remember that we wore elaborate new outfits, were allowed to have intricate henna designs on our hands, and wore colourful glass bangles,” she asserted.

The reunions during Eid, where we reconnect with people we may not have seen for an entire year, hold a special significance in our hearts. From the staff at my father’s office to friends and eminent people, everyone was greeted traditionally, with flowers and the fragrance of rose water.

Of course, no Eid feast would be complete without the sweet indulgence of Seviyaan and Kheer. Our home would come alive with the laughter of guests as they indulged in the sumptuous feast laid out before them. The aroma of aromatic biryani, rich korma, and delicately flavoured kebabs filled the air, tantalising our senses and whetting our appetites.

But more than the food, it was the camaraderie and companionship that defined Eid for us.

“Looking back on those childhood days filled with laughter, love, and togetherness, I am reminded of the magic of Eid and the precious memories that continue to bind us together as a family,” she concluded.

Published April 11th, 2024 at 21:58 IST

