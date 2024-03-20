Here is how NRIs can vote in the coming Lok Sabha elections | Image: Shutterstock/File

Elections 2024: The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases starting on April 19, with results announced on June 4. The Election Commission of India cites the provisions of Section 20A of the Representation of People Act, 1950, by the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act, 2010, to say that "an NRI settled in foreign land can become an elector in the electoral roll in India.".

The central government is encouraging all non-resident Indian (NRI) voters to participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Who are NRI voters?

Citizens of India, living in another nation owing to employment and education, have not acquired any other country ownership.

Here is how NRIs can vote in the coming Lok Sabha elections:

Fill out Form 6A online at the voter portal and upload the requisite proofs.

Booth-level officers will then visit the address mentioned in the passport and verify the copies of the document.

Form 8 can be used to make any corrections to the electoral roll.

NRIs can vote by showing their original passport at the polling station.

