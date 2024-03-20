Updated March 20th, 2024 at 17:11 IST
Elections 2024: Everything You Need To Know On How NRI Voters Can Vote | Details Inside
Indian government encourages NRIs to vote in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections starting April 19, with results on June 4.
Elections 2024: The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases starting on April 19, with results announced on June 4. The Election Commission of India cites the provisions of Section 20A of the Representation of People Act, 1950, by the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act, 2010, to say that "an NRI settled in foreign land can become an elector in the electoral roll in India.".
Who are NRI voters?
Citizens of India, living in another nation owing to employment and education, have not acquired any other country ownership.
Here is how NRIs can vote in the coming Lok Sabha elections:
- Fill out Form 6A online at the voter portal and upload the requisite proofs.
- Booth-level officers will then visit the address mentioned in the passport and verify the copies of the document.
- Form 8 can be used to make any corrections to the electoral roll.
- NRIs can vote by showing their original passport at the polling station.
