×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Elections 2024: Everything You Need To Know On How NRI Voters Can Vote | Details Inside

Indian government encourages NRIs to vote in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections starting April 19, with results on June 4.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Election Commision
Here is how NRIs can vote in the coming Lok Sabha elections | Image:Shutterstock/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Elections 2024: The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases starting on April 19, with results announced on June 4. The Election Commission of India cites the provisions of Section 20A of the Representation of People Act, 1950, by the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act, 2010, to say that "an NRI settled in foreign land can become an elector in the electoral roll in India.".  

The central government is encouraging all non-resident Indian (NRI) voters to participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.  

Advertisement

   

  

Advertisement

Who are NRI voters?  

Citizens of India, living in another nation owing to employment and education, have not acquired any other country ownership.  

Advertisement

Here is how NRIs can vote in the coming Lok Sabha elections:  

  • Fill out Form 6A online at the voter portal and upload the requisite proofs.  
  • Booth-level officers will then visit the address mentioned in the passport and verify the copies of the document.  
  • Form 8 can be used to make any corrections to the electoral roll.  
  • NRIs can vote by showing their original passport at the polling station.  

  

   

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

13 students were injured in Chhattisgarh when their school roof was ripped off in a storm.

C'garh Students Injured

a few seconds ago
Modi Putin Zelenskyy

PM Modi invited

a minute ago
DRUGS

Interpol Red Notice

3 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

5 minutes ago
Posing As Bank Official Jharkhand's Jamtara Man Dupes Delhi Based Man, Arrested

Posing As Bank Official J

7 minutes ago
Virat Kohli celebrates RCB's win

Patil meets Virat Kohli

7 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Birthday

9 minutes ago
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Resumes Biking

11 minutes ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's strongest XI

11 minutes ago
Yodha

Yodha BTS Video

11 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI Governor meets FM

13 minutes ago
Satellites

US spying Russia

16 minutes ago
israel hamas

Battle Tanks

17 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

Bank credit growth

17 minutes ago
Gwadar Port Authority complex

Blasts at Gawadar Port

18 minutes ago
2nd Sub Juniors nationals file photo

Jr National Championship

19 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

23 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Engineering student in Pune self-immolates amid harassment by staff

    Education7 hours ago

  4. 30 Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo