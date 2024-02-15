English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

Elections to Rajya Sabha: Know Process of Electing Candidates, Allocation of Seats to States

Elections to the Rajya Sabha: Know Process of Electing Candidates and Allocation of Seats to State.

In India, a democratic country, the Rajya Sabha, also known as the Council of States, holds significant importance. It represents the federal structure of India.  

Members of the Rajya Sabha are selected through an indirect electoral process. This means that they are not directly elected by the public. Instead, they are chosen by the elected representatives of the Legislative Assemblies of various states and Union territories. The representatives, elected by the people in state assembly elections, cast their votes to determine the individuals who will represent their states or territories in the Rajya Sabha.  

Allocation of Seats to Rajya Sabha 

The Fourth Schedule of the Constitution highlights how seats are distributed among the States and Union Territories in the Rajya Sabha, based on their populations.   Consequently, on the reorganization of States and formation of new States, the number of elected seats in the Rajya Sabha allotted to States and Union Territories has changed since 1952. 

                                 Name of State 

No. of Seats 

Andhra Pradesh 

18 

Arunachal Pradesh 

1 

Assam 

7 

Bihar 

16 

Chhattisgarh 

5 

Goa 

1 

Gujarat 

11 

Haryana 

5 

Himachal Pradesh 

3 

Jammu & Kashmir 

4 

Jharkhand 

6 

Karnataka 

12 

Kerala 

9 

Madhya Pradesh 

11 

Maharashtra 

19 

Manipur 

1 

Meghalaya 

1 

Mizoram 

1 

Nagaland 

1 

National Capital Territory (Delhi) 

3 

Nominated 

12 

Odisha 

10 

Pondicherry 

1 

Punjab 

7 

Rajasthan 

10 

Sikkim 

1 

Tamil Nadu 

18 

Tripura 

1 

Uttar Pradesh 

31 

Uttarakhand 

3 

West Bengal 

16 

 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

Whatsapp logo