Elections to Rajya Sabha: Know Process of Electing Candidates, Allocation of Seats to States
In India, a democratic country, the Rajya Sabha, also known as the Council of States, holds significant importance. It represents the federal structure of India.
Members of the Rajya Sabha are selected through an indirect electoral process. This means that they are not directly elected by the public. Instead, they are chosen by the elected representatives of the Legislative Assemblies of various states and Union territories. The representatives, elected by the people in state assembly elections, cast their votes to determine the individuals who will represent their states or territories in the Rajya Sabha.
Allocation of Seats to Rajya Sabha
The Fourth Schedule of the Constitution highlights how seats are distributed among the States and Union Territories in the Rajya Sabha, based on their populations. Consequently, on the reorganization of States and formation of new States, the number of elected seats in the Rajya Sabha allotted to States and Union Territories has changed since 1952.
Name of State
No. of Seats
Andhra Pradesh
18
Arunachal Pradesh
1
Assam
7
Bihar
16
Chhattisgarh
5
Goa
1
Gujarat
11
Haryana
5
Himachal Pradesh
3
Jammu & Kashmir
4
Jharkhand
6
Karnataka
12
Kerala
9
Madhya Pradesh
11
Maharashtra
19
Manipur
1
Meghalaya
1
Mizoram
1
Nagaland
1
National Capital Territory (Delhi)
3
Nominated
12
Odisha
10
Pondicherry
1
Punjab
7
Rajasthan
10
Sikkim
1
Tamil Nadu
18
Tripura
1
Uttar Pradesh
31
Uttarakhand
3
West Bengal
16
