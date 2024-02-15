Advertisement

In India, a democratic country, the Rajya Sabha, also known as the Council of States, holds significant importance. It represents the federal structure of India.

Members of the Rajya Sabha are selected through an indirect electoral process. This means that they are not directly elected by the public. Instead, they are chosen by the elected representatives of the Legislative Assemblies of various states and Union territories. The representatives, elected by the people in state assembly elections, cast their votes to determine the individuals who will represent their states or territories in the Rajya Sabha.

Allocation of Seats to Rajya Sabha

The Fourth Schedule of the Constitution highlights how seats are distributed among the States and Union Territories in the Rajya Sabha, based on their populations. Consequently, on the reorganization of States and formation of new States, the number of elected seats in the Rajya Sabha allotted to States and Union Territories has changed since 1952.

Name of State No. of Seats Andhra Pradesh 18 Arunachal Pradesh 1 Assam 7 Bihar 16 Chhattisgarh 5 Goa 1 Gujarat 11 Haryana 5 Himachal Pradesh 3 Jammu & Kashmir 4 Jharkhand 6 Karnataka 12 Kerala 9 Madhya Pradesh 11 Maharashtra 19 Manipur 1 Meghalaya 1 Mizoram 1 Nagaland 1 National Capital Territory (Delhi) 3 Nominated 12 Odisha 10 Pondicherry 1 Punjab 7 Rajasthan 10 Sikkim 1 Tamil Nadu 18 Tripura 1 Uttar Pradesh 31 Uttarakhand 3 West Bengal 16