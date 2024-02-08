Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's Humanoid Robot, Optimus, Demonstrating Impressive Shirt-Folding Skills

Elon Musk reveals Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus, showcasing shirt-folding skills. Impressive movements spark user admiration, anticipating full autonomy soon.

Garvit Parashar
Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's Humanoid Robot, Optimus
Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's Humanoid Robot, Optimus | Image:X: @elonmusk
Elon Musk recently showcased the capabilities of Tesla's newest humanoid robot, Optimus, in a video posted on his social media platform. The footage features Optimus adeptly retrieving a black t-shirt from a bucket and effortlessly folding it. Musk captioned the post, "Optimus folds a shirt."

Clarifying the current capabilities of Optimus, Musk mentioned that while the robot is not fully autonomous in this task yet, it is expected to achieve complete autonomy in various environments in the near future.

The video has garnered praise from users, with some expressing amazement at the human-like arm and hand movements. One user commented, "Wow! That's seriously impressive! The arm and hand movements are almost indistinguishable from humans."

In a humorous tone, another user added, "My mom would've already taken its place and said: Too slow, I'll do it. I always have to do everything around here."

This latest demonstration follows a video shared by Musk last month, showcasing a humanoid robot engaging in human-like activities such as walking, dancing, and even boiling eggs. Tesla's innovative humanoid robot continues to capture the attention of the public, with users acknowledging it as a strategic move by the company.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

