In a bid to foster active participation in the electoral process, India celebrates the National Voters' Day annually on January 25. This year marks the 14th edition of the event, dedicated to encouraging citizens to exercise their right to vote.

Origins and Intent: Inaugural Celebration in 2011

The National Voters' Day was inaugurated on January 25, 2011, with the primary aim of motivating the youth to engage in the electoral process. Recognizing a decline in interest among new voters, the Union government, under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's leadership, approved a proposal from the law ministry. This initiative was crucial in addressing the apathy observed among eligible voters who turned 18 but showed reluctance in enrolling in the electoral rolls.

Nationwide Effort: Identifying and Enrolling Eligible Voters

To address this concern, the Election Commission embarked on a nationwide effort. The objective was to identify all eligible voters who turned 18 on January 1 each year. This annual drive ensures that these newly eligible voters are enrolled, and they receive their Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) on January 25, the National Voters' Day.

Continuity in Theme: 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For Sure'

The theme for the 2024 National Voters' Day, 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For Sure,' is a seamless continuation from the previous year. This theme emphasizes the significance of voting and aims to instill a sense of commitment among voters.

Distinguished Guests: President Droupadi Murmu and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

The national function in New Delhi this year, organized by the Election Commission of India, will have President Droupadi Murmu as the Chief Guest. The Guest of Honour for the event will be Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge), Arjun Ram Meghwal. Their presence underscores the importance of the event in the democratic landscape of India.

International Participation: Collaboration and Exchange of Ideas

This year's celebration will witness the presence of heads and representatives of Election Management bodies from various countries, including Maldives, Philippines, Russia, Sri Lanka, and Uzbekistan. The inclusion of international participants reflects a commitment to fostering global cooperation in the realm of electoral management.

As India commemorates the 14th National Voters' Day, the event stands as a testament to the nation's dedication to strengthening its democratic foundations and inspiring citizens, both young and old, to actively participate in shaping the future through the power of their vote.

