Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 4th, 2024 at 20:31 IST

Entrepreneur Stopped for US Visa Interview Over Smart Ring: What Happened Next Will Surprise You

Deepak Abbot faced a setback in his US visa interview when he was denied entry due to wearing a smart ring.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Deepak Abbot was denied to attend a US visa interview over a ring
Deepak Abbot was denied to attend a US visa interview over a ring | Image:X
  • 2 min read
A man was stopped from attending a US visa interview due to his smartwatch. Deepak Abbot who is an entrepreneur, was stopped due to wearing a sleep-tracking ring, joked about the situation, drawing parallels with his grandfather's experience. He advised followers against bringing electronics to such interviews.  

Deepak Abbot, co-founder of India Gold shared the incident on X (formerly Twitter), which has gained significant attention from various social media users, crossing over 40,000 views and hundreds of likes. "I did what my grandfather did with his gold while leaving Pakistan," the caption reads.   

Sharing about the incident, Mr. Abbot wrote, "I had my US visa appointment today at the consulate. I didn't carry my phone and bag, as they aren't allowed inside. I forgot that I was wearing the @UltrahumanHQ ring, and they refused to let me in. I came out and realized there was no one I could hand that over to. Confused about what to do next".   

"I did what my grandfather did with his gold while leaving Pakistan—I went a little further, dug a hole, kept my ring inside, and kept a stone on top of it. The only difference was that I went back and took it back. Lesson: Do not carry any electronics to the US visa interview," he said.   

Mr. Abbot shared about the incident just a few hours ago, and since then, his post has accumulated more than 40,000 views and hundreds of likes. Internet users shared their reactions in the comment sections.   

"Desi jugaad>Videshi guidelines," one social media user said. "Quite a similar method I used for my phone during my entrance exam. I'm glad I'm not alone," said another.   

Published April 4th, 2024 at 20:31 IST

Viral

