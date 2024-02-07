Advertisement

In a significant development, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has revamped its document verification process for correcting or updating the date of birth (DoB) of its members. The recent changes, effective from January 16, 2024, have brought about a noteworthy alteration in the accepted documents for date of birth verification.

Background: The modification in the EPFO verification process comes in response to a directive from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). According to a circular issued on December 22, 2023, UIDAI clarified that while Aadhaar continues to be a reliable proof of identity and address, it should no longer be utilized as proof of date of birth.

Advertisement

New Rules and Documents: Individuals seeking to update their date of birth in the EPF (Employees’ Provident Fund) account are now required to submit alternative documents, as outlined in the August 2023 circular. The list of acceptable documents includes:

Birth certificate issued by the registrar Marksheet issued by government board or university School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/Transfer Certificate (TC)/SSC Certificate Certificate based on service record of Central/State Government organizations Medical certificate issued by Civil Surgeon, Affidavit by Competent Court Passport PAN card Central/State Pension Payment Order CGHS/Medi-claim card issued by Government/PSUs bearing photograph and date of birth Domicile Certificate

UIDAI Clarification: UIDAI's position on the exclusion of Aadhaar for proof of date of birth is clear. Despite being recognized as a valid proof of identity and address, Aadhaar cannot be considered as evidence of one's date of birth. The uniqueness of Aadhaar lies in its 12-digit identification number, issued by UIDAI on behalf of the Government of India.

To further emphasize this point, an office memorandum dated December 20, 2018, issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) through UIDAI explicitly states that while the Aadhaar number establishes identity subject to authentication, it cannot be used as proof of date of birth.

Advertisement

These changes in the EPFO verification process highlight the importance of staying informed about evolving rules and regulations. Members are urged to adhere to the updated guidelines to ensure a seamless and accurate update of their date of birth information in the EPF accounts.

The move reflects the commitment of EPFO and UIDAI to maintain the integrity of personal data and streamline verification procedures.