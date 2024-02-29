FASTag KYC Update: NHAI Likely To Launch The ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ Till March End

Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Highway Authority of India is planning to extend the deadline of its “One Vehicle, One FASTag” scheme. Currently, the deadline for this scheme is February 29, 2024. But according to one senior NHAI official, by looking at the problems that Paytm users are facing, the timeline of this scheme is planned to extend until March.

The NHAI first decided to roll off the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ scheme on March 1st.

FASTag KYC Update:

The National Highway Authority of India has already increased the deadline for updating the FASTag KYC for ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ to February 29.

No Multiple FASTags For One Vehicle:

NHAI announced the update of ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ to make the electronic toll system more efficient and the vehicle flow more fluid. Moreover, it aims to end the use of one FAStag for many vehicles and multiple FASTags for one vehicle.

Steps to Update FASTag KYC:

Go to the IHMCL customer portal: https://fastag.ihmcl.com.

Log in to your account with your registered number and password. You can also use the OTP verification for logging in.

On the dashboard, click on the left side and select the “My Profile” page. Here you will see the status of your KYC and all the details that you submitted previously.

Click on ‘KYC’, then the “Customer Type,” and fill in the mandatory fields. Put the mandatory ID proof and documents of address proof along with your passport-size photo and address according to the Aadhar Card.

And then the tick on the "Declaration: I/We confirm the attached documents are authentic documents. I/We have the originals with us" for reaching further in this process.

It will take 7 working days after you update the details to complete the KYC process. You can check the status on the website, or you will be notified via SMS or email.