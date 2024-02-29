Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

FASTag KYC Update: NHAI Likely To Launch The ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ Till March End

The National Highway Authority of India is planning to launch the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ till March end. First, it was planned to roll out on March 1st.

Garvit Parashar
NHAI Likely To Launch The ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ Till March End
NHAI Likely To Launch The ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ Till March End | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Highway Authority of India is planning to extend the deadline of its “One Vehicle, One FASTag” scheme. Currently, the deadline for this scheme is February 29, 2024. But according to one senior NHAI official, by looking at the problems that Paytm users are facing, the timeline of this scheme is planned to extend until March. 

The NHAI first decided to roll off the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ scheme on March 1st. 

Advertisement

FASTag KYC Update:

The National Highway Authority of India has already increased the deadline for updating the FASTag KYC for ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ to February 29. 

Advertisement

No Multiple FASTags For One Vehicle:

NHAI announced the update of ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ to make the electronic toll system more efficient and the vehicle flow more fluid. Moreover, it aims to end the use of one FAStag for many vehicles and multiple FASTags for one vehicle. 

Advertisement

Steps to Update FASTag KYC:

  • Go to the IHMCL customer portal: https://fastag.ihmcl.com.
  • Log in to your account with your registered number and password. You can also use the OTP verification for logging in.
  • On the dashboard, click on the left side and select the “My Profile” page. Here you will see the status of your KYC and all the details that you submitted previously. 
  • Click on ‘KYC’, then the “Customer Type,” and fill in the mandatory fields. Put the mandatory ID proof and documents of address proof along with your passport-size photo and address according to the Aadhar Card. 
  • And then the tick on the "Declaration: I/We confirm the attached documents are authentic documents. I/We have the originals with us" for reaching further in this process. 

It will take 7 working days after you update the details to complete the KYC process. You can check the status on the website, or you will be notified via SMS or email. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

24 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

26 minutes ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

29 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

30 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

32 minutes ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

12 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

13 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

13 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

13 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

17 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

21 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

21 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 90 percent of Himalayan Region at Risk of Year-Long Drought

    Science14 minutes ago

  2. Farmers Found Crocodile Roaming in Farmland In Nalgonda

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali LIVE: CID To Take Over Probe Into Cases Against Shahjahan

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. India Shining: Out of 821 million internet users, 53% in villages

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Government sets wheat procurement target of 30-32 million tonnes

    Economy News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo