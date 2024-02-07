Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

FASTag Update: Paytm To Limit Functionality After February 29th - Here's What You Need To Do

Paytm FASTag to stop stop accepting deposits or top-ups after February 29. Use existing balance. Paytm promises updates for a smooth transition.

Garvit Parashar
Paytm To Limit Functionality After February 29th
Paytm To Limit Functionality After February 29th | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has instructed Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) to cease accepting deposits or top-ups in customer accounts, including wallets and FASTags, from February 29. This directive follows a thorough system audit and compliance validation report conducted by external auditors. Although this primarily affects Paytm's banking services, customers can still utilize Paytm for digital payments, provided their account remains linked to an external bank, clarified the RBI.

The central bank also said, “No further deposits or credit transactions or top-ups shall be allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, NCMC cards, etc. after February 29, 2024, other than any interest, cashbacks, or refunds which may be credited anytime."

Advertisement

FASTag Update: Plan for Limited Use After Feb 29th

What is a FASTag?

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system mandated by rules for all four-wheeler vehicles, operated by NHAI. It utilizes RFID technology for toll payments through prepaid wallets.

As of February 29, what will occur with your Paytm FASTag? 

Customers with Paytm FASTags are permitted by the RBI to utilize their remaining balances, but they cannot reload funds onto these FASTags starting March 1. 

Paytm stated, “You can continue using the existing balances on your Paytm FASTag. We are actively working on solutions to ensure a smooth customer experience and will provide updates accordingly.”

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement