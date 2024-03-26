Updated March 26th, 2024 at 20:38 IST
Food Blogger Crazy Reaction over 'Gulab Jamun Chat’ Goes Viral | WATCH
The video, shared on Instagram by "Tongue Twister," featured a food blogger reaction on 'Gulab Jamun Chat’
- Info
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Viral Video: The new trend on social media is for food bloggers to find out the most unique food items and rate them. A video of a street vendor preparing gulab jamun chaat went viral on social media. The video shows the man making gulab jamun chaat using green chutney and curd.
Watch the video here:
Advertisement
A street vendor adds some curd and tamarind chutney to a platter of gulab jamun at the beginning of the video. After that, he adds some green chutney on top. He enhances the chaat by adding pomegranate, sev, and papri. The viral video was posted on social media platforms by @tonguetwister on Instagram. The video gained a million views and 20,000 comments on social media. Netizens reacted vigorously to this. Some wrote, “It is a'sin'.” “Stop,” wrote an individual.
Advertisement
Another added, “I guess it will taste good if Gulab Jamun is not dipped in chashni [sugar syrup].” “This is a sin,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Sounds delicious.” “Umm… Perfect!” shared a fifth.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published March 26th, 2024 at 20:38 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.