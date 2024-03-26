Food Blogger Crazy Reaction over 'Gulab Jamun Chat’ Goes Viral | WATCH

Advertisement

Viral Video: The new trend on social media is for food bloggers to find out the most unique food items and rate them. A video of a street vendor preparing gulab jamun chaat went viral on social media. The video shows the man making gulab jamun chaat using green chutney and curd.

Watch the video here:

A street vendor adds some curd and tamarind chutney to a platter of gulab jamun at the beginning of the video. After that, he adds some green chutney on top. He enhances the chaat by adding pomegranate, sev, and papri. The viral video was posted on social media platforms by @tonguetwister on Instagram. The video gained a million views and 20,000 comments on social media. Netizens reacted vigorously to this. Some wrote, “It is a'sin'.” “Stop,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “I guess it will taste good if Gulab Jamun is not dipped in chashni [sugar syrup].” “This is a sin,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Sounds delicious.” “Umm… Perfect!” shared a fifth.

