When travelling on air, passengers are expected to follow basic manners to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey for everyone aboard. However, a recent incident on an Air India flight shed light on the importance of such norms when a passenger in the business class section disregarded them entirely.

The incident unfolded as a Reddit user, Ovijf, shared a photo collage illustrating a fellow passenger's bare feet placed on the armrest of a disgruntled traveler. Despite polite requests from the affected party to have the feet removed, the situation took an unpleasant turn, with the passenger being awakened by the woman's toenails poking his arm, accompanied by a rather unpleasant odor. Expressing his frustration,

The user captioned the post with, "Asked nicely multiple times to remove their feet, but without success. I was woken up by this lady's toenails stabbing my arm. And the odor was horrible. 'Air India: After I Return, I Never Do It Again.'"

He also mentioned that the in-flight facilities were not in proper working condition. "Also surprised by the filthiness and broken state of Air India. No working in-flight entertainment, no recline in business class as this was broken, narrow body on a +5h flight..," he continued in post.

In another comment, he stated that the company is "not strict enough". He said, "I love India, have to be there regularly for work, and I believe the plans for Air India are amazing and will help Air India increase its image quickly. He suggests that enforcing timely boarding, adhering to rules, and implementing penalties for violations would significantly improve the airline's image.