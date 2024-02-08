English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 19:13 IST

Footrest Fiasco: Flight Passenger DISGUSTED After Co-flyer Puts His 'Smelly' Feet On Armrest

A traveler visiting India encountered an unpleasant Air India flight as a fellow passenger placed her feet on his armrest, emitting an unpleasant odor.

Navya Dubey
Air India passenger share picture of co-passenger resting feet on his seat.
Air India passenger’s ‘disgusting’ flight with co-passenger resting feet on his seat. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

When travelling on air, passengers are expected to follow basic manners to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey for everyone aboard. However, a recent incident on an Air India flight shed light on the importance of such norms when a passenger in the business class section disregarded them entirely. 

The incident unfolded as a Reddit user, Ovijf, shared a photo collage illustrating a fellow passenger's bare feet placed on the armrest of a disgruntled traveler. Despite polite requests from the affected party to have the feet removed, the situation took an unpleasant turn, with the passenger being awakened by the woman's toenails poking his arm, accompanied by a rather unpleasant odor. Expressing his frustration,  

Advertisement

The user captioned the post with, "Asked nicely multiple times to remove their feet, but without success. I was woken up by this lady's toenails stabbing my arm. And the odor was horrible. 'Air India: After I Return, I Never Do It Again.'" 

He also mentioned that the in-flight facilities were not in proper working condition. "Also surprised by the filthiness and broken state of Air India. No working in-flight entertainment, no recline in business class as this was broken, narrow body on a +5h flight..," he continued in post. 

Advertisement

In another comment, he stated that the company is "not strict enough". He said, "I love India, have to be there regularly for work, and I believe the plans for Air India are amazing and will help Air India increase its image quickly. He suggests that enforcing timely boarding, adhering to rules, and implementing penalties for violations would significantly improve the airline's image. 

 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 19:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares to open higher ahead of RBI decision

    Business News28 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Discussion on Interim Budget 2024-25 to Resume in RS Today

    India News30 minutes ago

  3. BJP Seeks Probe Against Tejashwi for 'Consuming Liquor' in Bihar

    India News36 minutes ago

  4. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World37 minutes ago

  5. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement