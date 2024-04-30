Advertisement

Noida: Four teenage girls in Noida's Phase 2 area got into a big fight because of comments on Instagram. The fight was so bad that it happened on the street of noida.

@noidatraffic @noida_authority @PoliceNoida @Uppolice



Despite the presence of police, nobody attempted to break up the fight between these girls in the middle of the road. What are the authorities now doing? pic.twitter.com/b7rDtOx7Gs — HARDIK TIWARI (@user_hardik)

The video of the fight went viral on social media platform X. The video crossed million views and people are really upset about it.

Many people have expressed their concern over the lack of intervention by the police, who were present at the scene but failed to break up the fight. One user on X shared a video of the incident and questioned the authorities' inaction.

The girls involved in the fight were actual sisters, studying in classes 9 and 10. They had been having a heated argument over comments made on Instagram for a while. On Saturday, things escalated, and they started threatening each other. The situation got out of hand, and the two groups of girls engaged in a physical altercation in the middle of the road, causing traffic congestion.

This incident is just one of many that highlight the negative impact of social media on today's youth. In recent times, there have been several instances where youngsters have indulged in reckless behavior to create viral content. It is essential to educate young people about responsible social media usage and the consequences of their actions. Such incidents not only put their own safety at risk but also cause inconvenience and harm to others.

