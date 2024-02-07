Advertisement

Nestled in the heart of Mehrauli, with an enchanting backdrop of the iconic Qutub Minar, QLA restaurant is a culinary haven that seamlessly blends delectable flavours with a mesmerizing ambience. This gastronomic gem will leave an indelible mark on your taste buds and a lasting impression on your soul. The property gives ample opportunities to those who seek a quiet moment with their loved ones or simply want to adore and explore Delhi’s polished skyline with a hint of history while going deep in their thoughts and at the same time, relishing the smoothness of European food. The rooftop restaurant has ample space to host big events while the space downstairs is to experience quality food mood as the sounds of silent laughter and whispered emotions fill your ears to make your time more magical.

From the moment you step into QLA, you will be captivated by the sheer elegance of its design. The restaurant boasts a sophisticated and contemporary aesthetic that complements the rich historical tapestry of its surroundings. The ambience is a harmonious marriage of modern chic and timeless charm, creating an atmosphere that is both inviting and sophisticated.

The outdoor seating elevates the dining experience to new heights. The ambience, bathed in the soft hues of twilight, exuded a sense of tranquillity that provided the perfect setting for an unforgettable dining experience.

Advertisement

Now, let's talk about the real star of the show—the food. QLA's culinary offerings are nothing short of a gastronomic symphony. The menu, curated with finesse, features a diverse array of dishes that showcase a meticulous blend of flavours and textures. Each dish is a work of art, both visually appealing and a testament to the chef's culinary prowess.

The starters Chicken Espetada, Prawn Yuzu Lemon And Prawn Tempura were a delightful prelude to the culinary journey that awaited. The Upside-down souffle was a revelation. Equally impressive was Roasted corn and chicken veloute soup a sublime balance of earthy richness and creamy indulgence. Moving on to the main course, the New Zealand lamb chops stole the spotlight.

Advertisement

To round off the evening, the dessert selection at QLA was a sweet epilogue to an already enchanting experience. The Tiramisu and Almond Fudge Cake were a decadent conclusion to a culinary journey that transcended expectations.

In conclusion, QLA in Mehrauli is not just a restaurant; it's an immersive culinary adventure. The impeccable blend of delectable dishes and a captivating ambience, coupled with the backdrop of the Qutub Minar, makes it a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. This hidden gem in the heart of Delhi is a testament to the fact that a truly exceptional dining experience goes beyond the plate—it is an orchestrated symphony of flavours and ambience that lingers in the memory long after the last bite.