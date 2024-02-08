From Streets to Stardom: Toronto Runner Clocks 242 Marathons, Breaks World Record

Advertisement

Meet Ben Pobjoy, a guy from Toronto who ran an unbelievable 242 marathons all over the world in one year. His goal was to beat the existing world record held by Larry Macon, who ran 239 marathons in 2012. Ben's special challenge, "Marathon Earth Challenge," took him through different places, from flat lands in North America to mountains in Asia.

Unlike regular marathons with set paths and cheering crowds, Ben ran alone on open roads, fueled by his determination. He documented his journey with photos and videos, not only showing the physical challenge but also the different cultures he encountered.

From the hot weather in Africa to the freezing winds in Antarctica, Ben felt tired and lonely. But he kept going because he loves running and wants to connect with the world.Now, everyone in the running community is waiting to see if Guinness World Records will say that Ben's amazing journey is a new record.

This week, Ben submitted his application to Guinness with 242 marathons under his belt, but they haven't decided yet. Regardless of the outcome, he's more than just a runner, he's a strong guy with amazing fitness.

Ben shared a post with caption, "This past year has been tough mentally and physically, but achieving this big goal and meeting awesome people along the way feels incredible. From trekking in Ulaanbaatar's freezing -20-degree temperatures with makeshift winter gear to enduring extreme humidity in Malta, my year-long adventure around the world has been unforgettable."