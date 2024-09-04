sb.scorecardresearch
  • Ganesh festival: Maharashtra Govt Announces Toll Waiver for Vehicles on Konkan Routes

Published 20:42 IST, September 4th 2024

Ganesh festival: Maharashtra Govt Announces Toll Waiver for Vehicles on Konkan Routes

The Maharashtra government has exempted vehicles plying on Konkan routes from paying toll or road tax between September 5 and 19 in view of the Ganesh festival

Maharashtra govt announces toll waiver for vehicles on Konkan routes during Ganesh festival | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
