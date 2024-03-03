English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 18:29 IST

Google Acquires 'Photomath', App For Solving Math Problems | Details Inside

One of the app's standout features is its offline functionality, eliminating the need for a constant Wi-Fi or internet connection, know more

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Google acquires 'Photomath'
Google acquires 'Photomath' | Image:photomath
Info: Students often struggle with mathematics, not due to lack of intelligence, but rather due to inadequate practice, which can lead to forgotten formulas and rules. 

This situation often leaves them with fear when tackling math problems. But now, Google's acquisition of “Photomath” offers a sign of hope in this scenario. With the power of technology, students can now approach math problem-solving with confidence and ease.

Photomath application stands out for its exceptional ability to solve a wide array of mathematical problems, ranging from basic arithmetic to advanced calculus. 

Tasks such as derivatives, integrals, and concepts essential in engineering disciplines, are effortlessly handled by this app. Its intuitive interface allows users to simply point their phone's camera at a math problem, whether handwritten or printed, and witness the magic unfold.

One of the app's standout features is its offline functionality, eliminating the need for a constant Wi-Fi or internet connection. 

For users seeking enhanced functionalities, “Photomath Plus” offers a subscription service encompassing textbook solutions, animated tutorials, and more detailed explanations. 

Priced reasonably, this subscription ensures access to great deal of explanations and enriching the learning experience, priced at 827 per month and 5798 yearly.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 18:29 IST

