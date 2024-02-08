Advertisement

Google announced a forthcoming update to its Assistant, signaling a strategic move to prioritize quality, reliability, and user satisfaction. The tech giant aims to streamline Assistant features by focusing on commonly used functionalities and investing in technological advancements to enhance overall performance.

New Features may Include:

Advertisement

Audiobooks and Media Alarms:

Users will no longer have the access to play and control audiobooks on Google Play Books through voice commands.

The setting and use of media alarms on Assistant-enabled devices are among the affected features.

Stopwatches and Voice Commands:

The ability to manage stopwatches on Smart Displays and Speakers using voice commands is discontinued.

However, users can still set timers and alarms on these devices.

Communication Commands:

Voice commands for calling devices or broadcasting messages to Google Family Groups will be discontinued.

Broadcasting messages to devices within users' homes remains a viable option.

Messaging and Calendar Commands:

Sending emails, video, or audio messages through voice commands will be phased out.

Rescheduling events in Google Calendar via voice commands is no longer supported, but scheduling new events through alternative methods is available.

Contact Information:

Users will no longer be able to inquire about their contacts through voice commands.

Making calls to contacts is still supported.

Google's decision to refine its Assistant showcases a commitment to enhancing the overall user experience by concentrating on key functionalities and leveraging technological advancements.





Advertisement