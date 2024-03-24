‘Got bored’: Indian Microsoft Employee Left Rs 1 crore Job In Us To Launch Startup

Advertisement

After working for Microsoft for nearly six years, wherein he spent three years in Hyderabad and then transferred to the Redmond headquarters, Ruchit Garg left Microsoft in 2011. A few years later, he decided to launch a startup catering to farmers in his native India.

He said "I got bored. I felt like a misfit there. I always wanted to run a business, and I had dabbled a bit in entrepreneurship in 2004 when the startup craze hadn't started yet. In 2011, when I saw them mushrooming in the US, I decided to get back in the game again"

After that, Garg started a company called Harvesting. Its goal is to help farmers get better prices for their crops by selling them directly and not through middlemen. The startup, Harvesting Farmer Network (HFN), says it has helped over 3.7 million Indian farmers. Garg is the founder and CEO of this company.

Garg's journey from a corporate executive to an agricultural entrepreneur reflects his resilience and determination. He faced challenges early in life after losing his father, but he found comfort and motivation in books, especially the Harvard Business Review. His mother worked as a clerk at the Indian Railways library in Lucknow, where he spent time and developed a strong interest in entrepreneurship. In 2018, Garg claimed that he was invited to Harvard University to speak about financial inclusion for smallholder farmers, a moment he describes as deeply gratifying.

