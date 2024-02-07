Government Discloses Original Image of Preamble to Indian Constitution, Internet Responds

Advertisement

Every year on January 26th, India observes Republic Day, a crucial event that signifies the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950. On this significant day, the Constitution replaced the Government of India Act 1935, officially converting the Dominion of India into the Republic of India. As the nation celebrates its 75th Republic Day today, the Government of India takes a momentous step by sharing a copy of the original Preamble to the Constitution, underscoring the alignment of contemporary India with its foundational principles.

On Instagram, MyGov, posted the original Preamble of the Constitution as India celebrates 75 years of being a Republic. It poses the question of how well the principles outlined in the Preamble align with the values of contemporary India. The post suggests taking a journey through time to explore how India has evolved while remaining rooted in its foundational principles.

Advertisement

Accompanying the message, the first image features the original Preamble, with subsequent visuals highlighting the government's ongoing initiatives and achievements.

Advertisement

The Instagram post, shared a few hours ago, has garnered significant attention, crossed over 25,000 likes and generated a multitude of comments from actively involved citizens.

Among the comments, one individual exclaimed, "This post!" while another commented, "Perfect."

Advertisement

Addressing specific government actions, a third commenter wrote, "Regarding border area development, true," and a fourth enthusiastically expressed, "Now, this is the real thing."