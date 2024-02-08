Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 18:38 IST

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: Know more about History and Significance on This Day

This vibrant and grand celebration marks the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last human guru of the Sikhs, read more

Rishi Shukla
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024 | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, an auspicious occasion for the Sikh community. This vibrant and grand celebration marks the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last human guru of the Sikhs. Here's everything you need to know about this significant festival.

Date and Timings:

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti falls on [insert date], and the celebrations typically begin with prayers and rituals at the break of dawn. Devotees throng to Gurudwaras to participate in the festivities that continue throughout the day.

History:

Guru Gobind Singh, born in Patna, Bihar, on December 22, 1666, according to the Julian calendar, played a pivotal role in shaping Sikh history. His father, Guru Tegh Bahadur, was beheaded by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb for refusing to convert to Islam. Raised by his mother, Mata Gujri, Guru Gobind Singh was declared the tenth guru at the young age of nine in 1676, on the auspicious day of Baisakhi.

In response to the challenging times, Guru Gobind Singh founded the Khalsa Panth in order to instill discipline and unity among the Sikh community. This marked a turning point in Sikhism, emphasizing courage, equality, and spirituality.

Significance:

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is not just a commemoration of his birth but a day to reflect on his teachings. Devotees gather at Gurudwaras to listen to the tales of his bravery and absorb the spiritual wisdom imparted by the Guru. The festival is an opportunity for Sikhs to reaffirm their commitment to the principles of justice, righteousness, and compassion.

On this day, people revisit the historic Takhat Shri Harimander Ji Patna Sahib, Guru Gobind Singh's birthplace, and pay homage to the great leader. The festivities also include langars (community meals), kirtans (spiritual hymns), and processions that add to the festive atmosphere.

Guru Gobind Singh Quotes:

As we celebrate Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, let us draw inspiration from some of his profound teachings:

  1. "Recognize the human race as one."
  2. "He alone is a man who keeps his word: Not that he has one thing in the heart and another on the tongue."
  3. "Sacrifice your head, but forsake not those whom you have undertaken to protect."
  4. "Deeds, not words, are what count."
  5. "When all efforts prove futile, it is righteous to take up the sword."

May the spirit of the Guru inspire us to live with courage and compassion in our hearts. Wishing everyone a blessed Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Published January 16th, 2024 at 18:38 IST

